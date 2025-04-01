Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester United: Red Devils Player ratings as dominance bears no fruits in defeat 

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground on Tuesday (April 1). The loss will sting deeply because of their dominance in proceedings. The Red Devils controlled the game, looked crisp in their passing and fashioned a host of chances, but their finishing left everything to be desired in the game.

Carrington graduate Anthony Elanga scored the only goal (5') as he caught his former side on the break after a corner.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

The Manchester United keeper was not at his best in this game. He faced only two shots on target but only made one save.

Leny Yoro- 7.5/10

Leny Yoro gave a solid account of himself for the Red Devils on the road. He completed the most passes in the game (72) and won four of seven duels.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

The Dutch defender was solid on the road for the Red Devils . He completed 60 of 65 passes and won seven of 10 duels.

Noussair Mazraoui- 8/10

The Moroccan defender had a solid game for Manchester United despite being wrong footed for Elanga’s goal. He completed the most tackles in the match (5) despite losing thr most duels (12).

Patrick Dorgu- 7/10

The Danish defender had a decent game for the Red Devils on the road. His tracking back for Elanga's goal left a lot to be desired, but he made five recoveries and won six of eight duels in the game.

Diogo Dalot- 8/10

The Portuguese defender had an impressive game for Manchester United. He struck the woodwork with his only shot in the game and won six of 11 duels in the game.

Casemiro- 7/10

The veteran midfielder admittedly did little wrong in a rather inspiring performance in midfield. He won six recoveries and five of nine duels.

Manuel Ugarte- 6/10

In a game where most of the Manchester United players performed brilliantly, the Uruguayan midfielder was one of a handful of disappointing performances. He was dribbled past three times and lost four of six duels before he was axed at halftime.

Alejandro Garnacho- 7/10

The Argentine star was active but profligate for the Red Devils in Nottinghamshire. He failed to get a shot on target despite six shots but created four chances for others in the match.

Bruno Fernandes- 8/10

The Manchester United captain, while being solid, lacked the Midas touch his side cried out for in their narrow loss. He created the most chances in the game (6) and tested Matz Sels twice in the game.

Joshua Zirkzee- 7/10

Joshua Zirkzee had a game that is difficult to call. Despite failing to manage a shot, win a duel or create a chance in 78 minutes on the pitch his running helped keep the hosts honest until he was withdrawn.

Manchester United substitutions

Rasmus Hojlund- 6/10

The Danish striker came on at halftime but could do little to save Manchester United from defeat. He did not manage to create a chance or take a shot in his time on the pitch.

Christian Eriksen- 6.5/10

The Danish star had a decent cameo after coming into the game. He completed 27 of 28 passes, created two chances, and made four recoveries from 36 touches.

Mason Mount- 6/10

The former Chelsea star came on for the final minutes of the game but could do little for the Red Devils in their defeat. He managed just six touches before the final whistle.

Harry Maguire- NA

The English defender came on for the final two minutes of the game and nearly snatched an equalizer for his side. He won three three duels he entered and attempted three shots in tht match..

