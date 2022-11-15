Nottingham Forest linked with incredible loan move to sign Real Madrid midfielder in January: Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in roping in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a temporary deal in January.

Camavinga, 20, has been one of the most exciting talents in Europe over the past few seasons. Since arriving from Rennes in a deal worth up to €40 million in 2021, he has helped Los Blancos lift four trophies, including a La Liga title and a UEFA Champions League crown.

A box-to-box midfielder blessed with passing and tackling, the France international is utilised as a squad option at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has donned the famous white colours of his club 20 times in the ongoing 2022-23 season, racking up 730 minutes of first-team action.

According to Futbol Total, Nottingham Forest are keen to sign Camavinga on a short-term loan deal in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Steve Cooper-coached side are expected to shoulder the responsibility of the player's full salary in addition to a loan fee.

Camavinga, who has scored two goals and contributed two assists in 60 overall games for Real Madrid, has a contract until June 2027. He is currently on €145,000-per-week, as per Salary Sport.

On the other hand, Camavinga has been named in France's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. He is expected to start for the defending world champions in a double- pivot beside his Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Eduardo Camavinga inspiring Real Madrid at 19. An incredible cameo in the semi-finals



@realmadriden | #UCLfinal Eduardo Camavinga inspiring Real Madrid at 19. An incredible cameo in the semi-finals 🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga inspiring Real Madrid at 19. An incredible cameo in the semi-finals 👏@realmadriden | #UCLfinal https://t.co/cLJKF8xZg7

Meanwhile, the Tricky Trees made a whopping 22 additions to their squad earlier this summer, including five midfielders. The club signed Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White, Orel Mangala, Lewis O'Brien and Cheikhou Kouyate for a combined sum of over €60 million.

Nottingham Forest are currently 18th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 13 points from 15 games, one point from safety.

Real Madrid consider signing 25-year-old Italy international in 2023: Reports

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has identified Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella as one of his top three targets in the summer of 2023. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez are also on the wishlist.

Barella, 25, has been a steadfast pillar in the Nerazzurri's midfield since arriving from Cagliari in 2020. He has netted 17 goals and laid out 40 assists in 155 games across all competitions for the Serie A side.

With Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos' (32) future up in the air, Real Madrid are currently in search of a world-class midfielder. The club have already bolstered their ranks with the signings of Aurelien Tchouameni (22) and Eduardo Camavinga (20) in recent seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes