Nottingham Forest vs Al-Qadisiyah Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Nottingham Forest play their last friendly game of the summer against Al-Qadisiyah on Saturday at the City Ground. The Tricky Trees will begin the 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home to Brentford on 17 August, and have been preparing themselves for it for almost the past month.

Ad

So far, Nottingham have played in six pre-season games, winning none. They've drawn four times and lost twice, while drawing a blank in five of them, raising alarm bells at the City Ground.

Following a memorable season last time, which saw them finish in seventh place and secure a spot in the Europa League's league phase, expectations from Nottingham are high going into the new term. But their dismal run during the pre-season has raised concerns about the performance levels of the squad, with the league opener just days away.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Al-Qadisiyah are winless in their own pre-season campaign so far. With their Saudi Super Cup semi-final fixture against Al-Ahli fast approaching, time's running out for them to find their feet and build some momentum under their belt.

After losing their opening friendly game of the summer 1-0 to STVV, the Knights of the East drew consecutively against Spanish opposition, Levante (0-0) and Sevilla (2-2).

Nottingham Forest vs Al-Qadisiyah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest and Al-Qadisiyah play in their final pre-season game of the summer.

The Tricky Trees are winless in their last six friendly games, drawing four times and losing twice; they've also failed to score in four of them.

Al-Qadisiyah haven't won in any of their three summer friendlies, losing once and drawing twice.

Nottingham Forest and Al-Qadisiyah have never met before in an official tournament.

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Al-Qadisiyah Prediction

The Tricky Trees come into the fixture desperate to finish the pre-season on a high as they've struggled big time. Nuno Espirito Santo will be pushing his side to leave everything on the field for the last time before their season officially begins, but Al-Qadisiyah won't make it so easy for them.

The Saudi Pro League side boast a stoic defense and can give their hosts a tough run for their money here. We expect this friendly match to end in a draw.

Ad

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Al-Qadisiyah

Nottingham Forest vs Al-Qadisiyah Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More