Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

The FA Cup returns this weekend and will see Nottingham Forest host Arsenal at the City Ground on Sunday evening.

Nottingham Forest beat Cardiff City 1-0 at this stage of the cup competition last season with Lyle Taylor scoring the sole goal of the game three minutes after kickoff. They, however, lost 5-1 to Swansea City in the next round and will be hoping for better luck this season.

Nottingham Forest have been knocked out at this stage of the tournament six times in the last 10 seasons and now have a major test against high-flying Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners faced Newcastle United at this stage of the FA Cup last season and won 2-0 via extra-time goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They were then dumped out of the competition by Southampton in the next round as they lost 1-0 to the Saints.

Arsenal are the record holders of the FA Cup having won the cup competition 14 times. They will now be looking to bring the trophy back to the Emirates this season.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 100 meetings between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The hosts have won just 27 of those meetings while the visitors have won 51 times. There have been 22 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in an EFL Cup clash back in 2019. Arsenal won the game 5-0.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Arsenal Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh, Joe Lolley, Rodrigo Ely, Max Lowe, and Alex Mighten are all injured and will not play against Arsenal.

Mohamed Drager is away on international duty with Tunisia.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Max Lowe, Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten, Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Drager

Arsenal

Sead Kolasinac is the only injured player for the visitors ahead of Sunday's game. Gabriel Magalhaes received a red card against Manchester City last time out and is now suspended.

Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey are all away on international duty and are unavailable to play.

Injured: Sead Kolasinac

Unavailable: Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey

Suspended: Gabriel Magalhaes

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ethan Horvath; Djed Spence, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Jack Colback; James Garner, Cafu; Joao Carvalho, Philip Zinckernagel, Xande Silva; Keinan Davis

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Ben White, Rob Holding, Nuno Tavares; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka; Emile Smith Rowe, Charlie Patino, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

Nottingham Forest are currently on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just once in their 16 games prior. They have also failed to score any goals in both of their last outings.

Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a painful defeat to Manchester City last time out, ending a run of five consecutive victories. They will be looking to get their campaign back on track at the weekend and should be able to do just that.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Arsenal

Edited by Shardul Sant