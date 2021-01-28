Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest are set to play host to Barnsley at the City Ground on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing from Steve Cooper's Swansea City last Saturday in the 4th round of the FA Cup. Braces from young forward Liam Cullen and midfielder Matt Grimes and a goal from young midfielder Oliver Cooper sealed the deal for Swansea City. French winger Anthony Knockaert scored the consolation goal for Nottingham Forest.

Barnsley, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City today in the EFL Championship. Goals from Danish centre-back Mads Andersen and attacker Cauley Woodrow for Barnsley was cancelled out by goals from winger Sheyi Ojo and Wales international Kieffer Moore for Cardiff City.

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 20 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Nottingham Forest have won seven games, lost eight and drawn five.

The spoils are shared at Oakwell. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MVUf3VRlsb — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 27, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Barnsley beating Nottingham Forest 2-0. Second-half goals from young midfielder Callum Styles and former Fulham forward Cauley Woodrow ensured victory for Barnsley.

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-W-D-D

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-L-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Team News

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be unable to call upon the services of midfielders Jack Colback and Luke Freeman, who are both nursing injuries. Portuguese left-back Yuri Ribeiro is suspended.

Injured: Jack Colback, Luke Freeman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Yuri Ribeiro

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be without Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, defender Liam Kitching and Welsh left-back Ben Williams. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Aapo Halme, Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Gaetan Bong, Ryan Yates, Joe Lolley, Sammy Ameobi, Cafu, Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban

Filip is settling in with The Reds! 😄🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/u2qlJYTzr7 — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 26, 2021

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Romal Palmer, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo

Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Prediction

Nottingham Forest have found some stability under the management of Chris Hughton, and are 20th in the league table. The likes of Anthony Knockaert and Lyle Taylor have enjoyed some good moments, while more is expected from Lewis Grabban.

Barnsley, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams this season, but their recent form has not been impressive. Valerien Ismael's side are now winless in their last four league games, and they sit 12th in the table, having threatened to become a serious contender to the promotion playoff spots.

Barnsley will be keen to get back to winning ways, and they should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-1 Barnsley

