Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest are set to play host to Bournemouth at the City Ground on Saturday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday at Adams Park. A brace from veteran striker Glenn Murray and a goal from French midfielder Anthony Knockaert sealed the deal for Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Sean Dyche's Burnley 2-0 on Tuesday in the 5th round of the FA Cup. Goals from young forward Sam Surridge and winger Junior Stanislas secured the win for the Cherries.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Nottingham Forest have won three games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Bournemouth beating Nottingham Forest 2-0. A brace from former West Ham United and Burnley winger Junior Stanislas ensured victory for Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-D-L-W

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-L-L

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Team News

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will be without Scottish defender Scott McKenna and midfielder Ryan Yates. Other than that there are no known injury issues and manager Chris Hughton is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Scott McKenna, Ryan Yates

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have no known injury issues and interim manager Jonathan Woodgate looks likely to have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Gaetan Bong, Jack Colback, James Garner, Anthony Knockaert, Filip Krovinovic, Luke Freeman, Glenn Murray

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Shane Long, Arnaut Danjuma

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Prediction

Nottingham Forest are 18th in the league table, and have looked stable under the management of Chris Hughton. The January signing of experienced striker Glenn Murray could prove to be crucial, while they have also brought in midfielders James Garner and Filip Krovinovic on loan.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, and a spell of poor form saw the club sack manager Jason Tindall. The Cherries have strengthened their squad by signing Jack Wilshere, Shane Long and Ben Pearson in January as they eye promotion.

A win for Bournemouth seems likely here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth

