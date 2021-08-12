Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides head into the game off the back of impressive EFL Cup victories and will look to build on their respective performances.

Nottingham Forest started their Championship campaign on the back foot as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Coventry City last Sunday.

However, the Tricky Trees quickly moved on from that result last time out as they secured a 2-1 victory over Bradford City in round one of the EFL Cup.

Portuguese midfielder João Carvalho scored a quick-fire double just before the halftime break to give Nottingham Forest a two-goal lead before Callum Cooke pulled one back for Bradford City in the 54th minute.

Head coach Chris Hughton will hope the victory will serve as a springboard for a good run of form following a dry spell which saw them go seven games without a win across all competitions.

Meanwhile, following an unconvincing pre-season, Bournemouth got their season off to a flyer in the EFL Cup as they claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons.

However, the Cherries were denied an opening-day EFL Championship victory last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

Philip Billings restored Bournemouth's lead in the 52nd minute after Dara O’Shea canceled out Emiliano Marcondes’ 12th-minute opener. However, Irish forward Callum Robinson opened his account for the season to draw the Baggies level in the 67th minute.

Bournemouth have now picked up one win from their last four outings across all competitions, losing twice and picking up one draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Nottingham Forest have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming six wins from their previous 16 encounters. Bournemouth have picked up five wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Team News

Nottingham Forest

The hosts will be without the services of Joe Worrall and Nuno da Costa due to injuries.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Nuno da Costa

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Newly appointed manager Scott Parker will still be unable to call up the services of Lewis Cook and Steve Cook, who are both nursing long-term injuries. Arnaut Danjuma and Ben Pearson are also on the club’s injury list and will miss the game.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Steve Cook, Arnaut Danjuma, Ben Pearson

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba, Loic Mbe Soh, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Cafu, Joe Lolley, Alex Mighten, Lewis Grabban

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers, Jordan Zemura, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Emiliano Marcondes, Kyle Taylor, Philip Billing, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Prediction

While Nottingham Forest will aim to build on Wednesday’s Cup victory, they have failed to win their opening home game in the Championship over the last three seasons.

After slumping to a draw against West Bromwich Albion, we expect Bournemouth to come out roaring for their first win of the season. They boast a stronger squad heading into the game and we predict they will comfortably claim the win.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Bournemouth

