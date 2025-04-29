Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2025

A win is of utmost importance for both Nottingham Forest and Brentford when they cross paths at the City Ground in a rearranged Premier League fixture on Thursday.

Thursday's match was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday but it had to be moved due to Forest's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City, which they eventually lost 2-0.

Despite the loss, there was plenty there in that performance for Forest to draw inspiration from. Had their finishing been more clinical, the needle would have moved for them last weekend.

The Tricky Trees hit the woodwork thrice during the match in addition to Anthony Elanga missing a shortly after the second half commenced.

But there's no time to rest on their laurels because Forest have a Champions League berth to secure. For now, they are sixth, tied on points with fifth-placed City but with a game in hand. A victory on Thursday against the Bees will see them leapfrog to third in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Brentford have their own European designs to attend to despite being 11th in the table. The Bees's away form has been commendable since the turn of the year after putting up the worst away record of any Premier League side in the first five months of the campaign.

Should Manchester City go on to win the FA Cup, the team that finishes eighth in the Premier League will earn a place in the Conference League. Brentford are presently just five points behind Fulham, who currently occupy that last spot.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Forest were winless in six consecutive league meetings with the Bees prior to their 2-0 win over them in the reverse fixture.

After picking up four back-to-back away league wins against Nottingham Forest between 2014 and 2018, Brentford have only won one of their last five at the City Ground. They have drawn two and lost two.

Nottingham Forest were on an impressive nine-game unbeaten run at home before they suffered a 1-0 loss against Everton in their latest Premier League match at City Ground.

The Bees are unbeaten in their last three league outings, winning one and drawing two.

Brentford haven't won any of their 10 midweek Premier League matches since the start of last season. They have drawn three and lost seven.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction

This could be an exhilarating contest and given what's at stake for both sides, it could easily go either way. Brentford's attackers could pose serious problems for Forest. The two sides are likely to end the match canceling each other out and sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

