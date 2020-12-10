Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Nottingham Forest are set to play hosts to Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday in their next EFL Championship game.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Norwich City on Wednesday at Carrow Road.

Goals from Danish midfielder Jacob Sorensen and Argentine attacker Emiliano Buendia sealed the deal for Daniel Farke's side. Winger Anthony Knockaert scored the consolation goal for Nottingham Forest.

Brentford, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Derby County in midweek at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford fielded a strong squad, including attackers like Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney and Sergi Canos. Despite that, they were unable to find the net against a Derby County side currently sitting in the bottom half of the league table.

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Nottingham Forest have won seven games, lost seven and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with Nottingham Forest beating Brentford 1-0. A first-half goal from winger Joe Lolley secured the win for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-D-L-L

Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-D-D

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Team News

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Jack Colback, left-back Gaetan Bong and winger Luke Freeman, who are all out injured. Ryan Yates is suspended.

Injured: Gaetan Bong, Jack Colback, Luke Freeman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ryan Yates

Meanwhile, Brentford will be without midfielder Shandon Baptiste, Danish right-back Mads Roerslev Rasmussen and Denmark international Christian Norgaard, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worrall, Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow, Cafu, Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Lyle Taylor, Anthony Knockaert

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford Prediction

Nottingham Forest are struggling this season. Having finished seventh last time around, they sit 21st in the league table, and manager Chris Hughton is under pressure. They have some good players in their ranks, including Joe Lolley and Lyle Taylor, but the Reds are yet to get going.

Brentford, on the other hand, have been frustrated by recent results. They drew against 10-man Blackburn Rovers before drawing against an out of form Derby County last time around.

Manager Thomas Frank has been criticised in some quarters, and the loss of stars like Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma has clearly been a problem.

Brentford will be the favorites to win the game despite their inconsistent displays.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Brentford

