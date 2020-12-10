Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid are set to play hosts to Atletico Madrid in La Liga in the latest edition of the Madrid derby on Saturday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real Madrid come into this game following a 2-0 win over Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

A brace from veteran striker Karim Benzema secured a much-needed win for Zinedine Zidane's side, with the victory securing next-round qualification for Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 on Wednesday in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Goals from Spanish defender Mario Hermoso and Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco sealed the victory for Diego Simeone's men.

Defence appreciation post ⛔



Name a better love story than Atleti ➕ clean sheets 😜



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⭐ #UCL pic.twitter.com/YPxXXO7vn9 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 9, 2020

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 47 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost 10 and drawn 13.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with Real Madrid beating Atletico Madrid 1-0. A second-half goal from French striker Karim Benzema secured the victory for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-W

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of Serbian striker Luka Jovic, Norway international Martin Odegaard and Belgian winger Eden Hazard, who are all out injured.

Injured: Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Martin Odegaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez, veteran striker Diego Costa and young left-back Manu Sanchez, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: Manu Sanchez, Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

🇫🇷🎩 @Benzema equals @Oficial_RC3 as the foreigner with the most matches in Real Madrid history - 527!

🔝👏 FÉLICITATIONS!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/oSEAUvDz0v — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 9, 2020

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have not been at their very best this season, with manager Zinedine Zidane under immense pressure. However, the win against Borussia Monchengladbach will come as a relief, with Zidane's job now not under immediate threat.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams in La Liga this season. The poor form of Real Madrid and Barcelona, combined with Atleti's winning streak, has seen them sit at the top of the league table, and they are yet to lose in the league.

Atletico Madrid look refreshed this season after some quiet seasons under Diego Simeone. They might have enough to emerge victorious over their city rivals.

Prediction: Real Madrid 0-1 Atletico Madrid

