Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to snap a six-game winless run in the Premier League as they travel to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest went into the international break on the back of a 3-2 loss against West Ham United at the London Stadium. Steve Cooper's men turned up for the game with a spring in their steps after having beaten Europe aspirants Aston Villa 2-0 at the City Ground a week before that.

But the Hammers raced to a lead very early in the game with Lucas Paqueta finding the back of the net for them in the third minute. Nottingham Forest snatched the lead away from Brighton as goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga helped them turn it around to 2-1.

However, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek's subsequent strikes sucked the air out of Forest and the Tricky Trees fell to their fifth league defeat of the 2023-24 season.

Although they are 14th in the table, Forest's home record makes for good reading. They are currently unbeaten in eight consecutive top-flight home matches.

Meanwhile, their opponents Brighton seem to have lost their way after a bright start to the campaign. They were most recently held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United ahead of the international break.

But there are signs that the Seagulls might be slowly recovering from their slump. Brighton are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, including a couple of 2-0 wins over Ajax in the Europa League.

Roberto De Zerbi's men are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 19 points from 12 matches. They will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the league but they could endure yet another testing afternoon at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton have lost their last two away league games against Nottingham Forest. They had gone unbeaten in their previous six.

Brighton are winless in their last eight meetings with Nottingham in the top division. They've drawn two and lost six.

Forest have conceded losses in all four of their Premier League matches this season against teams that finished in the top-six last term.

Brighton have scored at least one goal in each of their last 28 Premier League matches.

Forest have picked up nine points from five Premier League matches played at the City Ground so far this season. That's five more than what they had at home at this stage in the 2022-23 campaign.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Nottingham Forest are a notoriously difficult team to beat on their home soil. No visiting team has won at the City Ground in the league so far this season and a struggling Brighton are unlikely to buck that trend.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes