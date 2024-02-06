Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Nottingham Forest will welcome Bristol City to The City Ground for an FA Cup clash on Wednesday, February 7.

Both teams are set to face off in a replay clash after settling for a goalless draw in their first meeting of the fourth round at Ashton Gate. Nottingham Forest and Bristol City competed in the Championship in the 2021-22 campaign. The hosts earned promotion to the Premier League while the visitors remained in the second tier.

Forest will count on their home advantage after returning unscathed from Bristol. A ticket to the FA Cup fifth round is at stake, with Nottingham Forest seen as outright favorites. However, they have endured a chastening four-game winless streak, losing twice. Forest defeated Bristol City 2-0 in their last meeting at City Ground.

The visitors are not on their first replay in this edition. In the third round, Bristol City forced a 1-1 draw against Premier League side West Ham United before prevailing 1-0 in the rematch at home. They fought really hard in both games and appear capable of reproducing such efforts against Nottingham Forest.

The Robins are also in search of their first win in four games, losing once. They have succeeded at The City Ground in the past and could do it again. However, they have been uninspiring of late on the road, dropping nine points in four matches. Bristol City have descended to the 14th spot in the Championship table.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nottingham Forest have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Bristol City.

Nottingham Forest have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Bristol City.

Nottingham Forest have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Bristol City have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Form Guide: Nottingham Forest – D-L-D-L-W, Bristol City – L-D-D-D-W.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Prediction

Nottingham Forest will be determined to get a positive result. They will leave no stone unturned to come out on top.

Bristol City failed to make their home advantage count in the first game but could disrupt the hosts and take the last laugh.

Nottingham Forest come in as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bristol City

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nottingham Forest

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bristol City to score - Yes