Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this weekend and will see Nottingham Forest host Bristol City at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest have encountered a slight setback in their race for promotion. After playing out a highly tense 2-2 draw against Stoke City earlier this month, they were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End on Tuesday.

The Reds now sit 10th in the league table with 48 points from 32 games. They are now five points away from the playoff spots and will be looking to return to winning ways before that gap widens.

Bristol City have been grossly inconsistent of late, losing every other league game since the turn of the new year. They were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances when they came.

The visitors sit 16th in the Championship standings with 40 points from 34 games. They will now be looking to begin stringing together a consistent run of form to advance in the table.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 97 meetings between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City. The hosts have won 42 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been 33 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October. Nottingham Forest won the game 2-1.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (Championship): D-D-W-L-W

Bristol City Form Guide (Championship): L-W-L-W-L

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh and Lewis Grabban are injured and are not expected to play on Saturday. Brice Samba will also miss out on the game due to suspension.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Lewis Grabban

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Brice Samba

Bristol City

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of injured players which includes Max O'Leary, Andy King, Rob Atkinson, Matty James, George Tanner, Nathan Baker and Callum O’Dowda.

Injured: Max O'Leary, Andy King, Rob Atkinson, Matty James, George Tanner, Nathan Baker, Callum O’Dowda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ethan Horvath; Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall; Max Lowe, Ryan Yates, James Garner, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Sam Bell, Tomas Kalas, Timm Klose, Jay Dasilva; Han-Noah Massengo, Alex Scott, Ayman Benarous; Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Prediction

Nottingham Forest are on a run of back-to-back draws but are unbeaten in their last four games and have lost just one of their last nine. They are on a five-game unbeaten run on home turf and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Bristol City have won just one of their last three games and four of their last 11 with six of those games ending in defeat. They are winless in their last 10 games on the road and should therefore see defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bristol City

