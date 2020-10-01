Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

It seems that Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is hanging onto his job by a thread following a 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town last weekend.

The defeat meant that the East Midlands side have had their worst start to a league campaign in 66 years, having lost all three opening games.

They are yet to score a goal in any of their four games in the 2020-21 campaign, including in their League Cup defeat to Barnsley.

Bristol City, on the other hand, are joint-top of the Championship, having won all three of their opening games.

Forest fans are desperately looking for their first result of the season but they couldn’t have come up against a stronger league opponent on current form.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Head-to-head

Despite this, Forest beat Bristol City post-lockdown in July, claiming a 1-0 home win over the Robins.

That was, though, their first victory over their counterparts in six meetings. In fact, their three wins against Bristol City in the past nine years have all come on home soil.

Historically, the hosts have been the stronger side, with Forest winning 41 of their 94 match-ups since their first encounter in 1907.

Bristol have come away winners 21 times while there have been 31 draws between the clubs.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Team News

Joe Worrall is set to be out for up to seven weeks after breaking a part of his foot – a real blow for a side already cracking under the pressure.

Injured: Joe Worrall

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol confirmed that Joe Williams will be absent from the squad that travels to the East Midlands this weekend, adding to their extensive injury list.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary signed a three-year-deal in midweek but is unlikely to push David Bentley out from in between the sticks.

Injured: Tomas Kalas, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Callum O’Dowda, Nathan Baker

Doubtful: Joe Morrell

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-3-3): Brice Samba, Cryus Christie, Loic Mbe Soh, Scott McKenna, Tyler Blackett, Jack Colback, Harry Arter, Joe Lolley, Luke Freeman, Sammi Ameobi, Lewis Grabban

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Taylor Moore, Alfie Mawson , Jack Hunt, Jamie Paterson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Andraes Weimann , Tommy Rowe, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Prediction

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi admitted he “feels the pressure” this week and there will be no let up of that against the side joint-top of the division.

Bristol are on a roll currently and look like no-one can stop them, not even away from home.

A home side already low on morale will not be wanting to face a side at the right end of the table, eager to keep their 100 percent record going.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Bristol City