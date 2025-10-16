Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Blues edged Liverpool to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this year. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 42 out of the 100 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 27 victories.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last eight matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their only victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at home in September 2023.

Chelsea have won three of their last four matches away from home against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League and have won each of their last two such games in a row.

Nottingham Forest have lost four of their last five matches in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their defeats during this period.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have a strong squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Nottingham Forest can pull off an upset on their day but have been in poor form this season. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

