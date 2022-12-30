Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st January 2023

Nottingham Forest are set to play Chelsea at the City Ground on Sunday in the English Premier League.
Nottingham Forest come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United in the league. Goals from attacker Marcus Rashford, French striker Anthony Martial and Brazilian midfielder Fred sealed the win for Manchester United.
Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth 2-0 in the league. First-half goals from German forward Kai Havertz and midfielder Mason Mount sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Chelsea.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.
- Wales international Brennan Johnson has scored two goals in the league for Nottingham Forest.
- Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has four goal contributions in the league for Nottingham Forest.
- German forward Kai Havertz has four goals in the league for Chelsea.
- England internationals Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling both have five goal contributions so far for Chelsea.
Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000 on BetMGM
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction
Nottingham Forest are currently 19th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed Everton. Having signed nearly an entire squad worth of players last summer, the pressure is high on manager Steve Cooper to ensure that the team stays in the league.
It is hard to criticize their summer acquisitions, as Nottingham Forest did make some sensible and shrewd signings like Taiwo Awoniyi and Dean Henderson to replenish what was a depleted squad. However, by taking this route, the club find themselves potentially in a cul-de-sac. Relegation would not bode well for this side.
Chelsea, on the other hand, are eighth in the league. The heavy spending of last summer looks set to continue during the January period. French centre-back Benoit Badiashile and in-demand Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez have been highlighted as targets.
It is impressive to see Chelsea avoid the pressing issue despite spending huge chunks of cash - a No. 9. Kai Havertz is certainly a talented footballer, but questions remain over his ability to play as a striker.
Goals have been hard to come by this season for Chelsea, and one does wonder whether signing someone (if they can get him) like Napoli's Victor Osimhen would make more sense. The goalkeeping situation demands attention as well - an out-of-form Edouard Mendy or the inconsistent Kepa?
Chelsea will be the favorites to win this game.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Chelsea
5 Second Chance Bets up to $100 Each on PointsBet
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chelsea
Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Chelsea to keep a clean sheet - Yes
Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!