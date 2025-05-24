Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2025

Chelsea visit the City Ground on Saturday for their final game of the 2024-25 season in the Premier League. With six wins from their last seven games in all competitions, the Blues are hoping to end a turbulent campaign on a high note.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will be playing in the Europa Conference League finals against Real Betis next week, so they might rest some of their key players here to avoid any major injuries ahead of the 28 May showpiece.

With 66 points in 37 games, Chelsea are currently in fifth position in the league standings and heading into the Champions League as it is. However, a top-three finish is still within their reach, but they would need Manchester City and Newcastle to slip up on the final day.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are looking to secure a surprise European place on the final day of the league. They have 65 points and sit in seventh position, just one behind Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

A win in this fixture is crucial to their European ambitions as the Tricky Trees look to finish their promising top-flight campaign with some success. Nuno Espírito Santo's side are unbeaten in their last three league games, and beat West Ham 2-1 on matchday 37, away from home.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, this will be the 100th clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in history.

In the previous 99, the Blues won 41 times and lost on 27 occasions, the last of which was a 1-0 loss at home in September 2023.

Chelsea and Nottingham drew 1-1 in the Premier League earlier this season, and have drawn three of their last five encounters.

After winning seven times in a row between September 1998 and January 2020, Chelsea have won just once from their next five clashes with the Tricky Trees.

The Blues have won four of their last five top-flight clashes and have lost just once in their last eight.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction

With the Conference League finals coming up in a few days, Chelsea could be distracted here, but may still enter the tie with the hopes of finishing inside the top five places. Nottingham should give them a tough run for their money, but the Blues should be able to see them off narrowly.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

