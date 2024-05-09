Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Premier League 2023-24

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest take on Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side at the City Ground on Saturday. Chelsea have improved in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their recent form going into this game.

Nottingham Forest are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side thrashed Sheffield United by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Blues thrashed West Ham United by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 40 out of the 97 matches played between the two teams. Nottingham Forest have managed to 27 victories against the Blues and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Chelsea form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Team News

Nottingham Forest

Neco Williams is Nottingham Forest's only injury concern and has been ruled out of his match. Nottingham Forest will need to play their strongest lineup against Chelsea.

Injured: Neco Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Chelsea have a depleted squad with Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia injured at the moment. Ben Chilwell and Robert Sanchez have also been sidelined for this clash.

Injured: Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Ben Chilwell, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sels; Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have been admirable in recent weeks and are in the midst of a purple patch. Cole Palmer has been brilliant for the Blues and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are dangerously close to the relegation zone and will need a good finish to their season. Chelsea are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-4 Chelsea