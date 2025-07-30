Nottingham Forest vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Nottingham Forest continue their preparations for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign as they take on Estoril Praia in a friendly at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira on Wednesday. This will be the Reds’ fourth and final fixture of their pre-season tour of Portugal, and they will look to cap off the run of games on a high.

Facing off against fellow Premier League opposition for the first time in pre-season, Nottingham Forest were left disappointed on Saturday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Fulham at the Estádio de São Luís.

Prior to that, Nuno Espírito Santo’s men kicked off their pre-season campaign with a goalless draw against Chesterfield on July 12, five days before playing out a similar 0-0 stalemate against AS Monaco.

Nottingham Forest head into the new term off the back of a remarkable 2024-25 Premier League campaign as they secured European football after finishing seventh in the league table.

On the other hand, Portuguese Primeira Liga outfit Estoril Praia were left red-faced last weekend when they fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Sporting Lisbon B.

Having kicked off pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Belenenses on July 12, Ian Cathro’s side have lost their three subsequent matches, conceding eight goals and scoring five in that time.

Estoril wrap up their warm-up games with a clash against Millwall on August 2, nine days before taking on Estrela Amadora at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota in their Primeira Liga curtain-raiser.

Nottingham Forest vs Estoril Praia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Nottingham Forest and Estoril Praia, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Nottingham Forest are on a four-game winless run (2L, 2D) and have managed just one victory in their last nine outings since late April.

Estoril are unbeaten in eight of their 10 games on the road in 2025, claiming five wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their most recent five away games in all competitions while picking up two wins and two draws since April 21.

Nottingham Forest vs Estoril Praia Prediction

Still searching for their first win in pre-season, Nottingham Forest will journey to the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira looking to finally secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to Premier League action. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, we are backing Espírito Santo’s men to get the job done on Wednesday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Estoril Praia

Nottingham Forest vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Estoril’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Estoril’s last five outings)

