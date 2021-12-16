Nottingham Forest vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this weekend and will see Nottingham Forest host Hull City at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest continued their impressive run under Steve Cooper last weekend. They beat Swansea City 4-1 away from home, with Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Cafu all getting on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Nottingham Forest currently sit ninth in the league table with 31 points from 22 games. They are just four points away from the promotion playoff spots and will be looking to reduce the gap on Saturday.

Hull City have hit good form of late as they are unbeaten in their last six games after winning just one in the 16 games prior. They played out a 2-2 draw against Bristol City last time out and will feel they perhaps deserved more from the game.

Hull City sit 19th in the Championship standings with 23 points. They will be looking to continue their good form when they face Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Hull City Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will be the 70th meeting between Nottingham Forest and Hull City. The hosts have won 32 of their previous meetings while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a Championship clash back in 2019. Nottingham Forest won the game 2-0.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

Hull City Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Nottingham Forest vs Hull City Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh, Rodrigo Ely and Max Lowe are all unavailable due to injuries and will play no part in Saturday's game.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Rodrigo Ely, Max Lowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hull City

Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones and Lewie Coyle have all been ruled out with injuries and are not expected to feature against Nottingham Forest. Josh Emmanuel is a doubt for the game as he works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle

Doubtful: Josh Emmanuel

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Hull City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brice Samba; Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates, Scott McKenna; Jordi Osei-tutu, Jack Colback, James Garner, Djed Spence; Brennan Johnson, Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Nottingham Forest vs Hull City Prediction

Nottingham Forest are in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last eight games. They have lost just one home game in over three months and will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Hull City are also performing well and are on a six-game unbeaten run. They have drawn back-to-back games and could get a third draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Hull City

