Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2023

Fresh off a resounding 3-1 win over Arsenal, Manchester City hit the road to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest's resurgence over the past couple of months could snowball into one of the stories of the 2022-23 Premier League season. After looking destined to return to the Championship in the early part of the campaign, the Tricky Trees now find themselves six points clear of the relegation zone.

However, they fell 2-0 to Fulham at Craven Cottage in their latest outing and their prospects are rather slim against Manchester City this weekend. But Forest have much to be optimistic about as well.

They haven't been beaten at home in their last seven league games. It's their best home unbeaten run in the Premier League since January 1996.

However, they will need to outdo themselves to extend that streak as they prepare to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's in-form Manchester City side, who dispatched Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates in midweek.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet for City on Wednesday as they picked up a very important win against the Gunners. The victory has planted them back at the top of the Premier League, albeit they've played a game more than Arsenal.

City currently have 51 points from 23 games, while Mikel Arteta's side have 51 from 22. As such, Saturday's match against the relatively weaker Nottingham Forest comes at just the right time for the Cityzens as they will be hoping to build on their momentum and pile pressure on the Gunners.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time Nottingham Forest hosted Manchester City in a Premier League match was in September 1995. Forest won the game 3-0.

Nottingham Forest were beaten 6-0 by Manchester City in the reverse fixture at Etihad in the first half of the season.

Nottingham Forest are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run at home soil in the Premier League, winning four and drawing three.

Manchester City have won their last nine Premier League outings against freshly promoted sides.

Nottingham Forest have lost their last seven Premier League matches against the defending champions in the competition by an aggregate scoreline of 29-3.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction

After their statement win against Arsenal, Manchester City will be looking to establish their credentials as favorites to win the Premier League title again. They will be ruthless and Forest will do well to not get blown away.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

