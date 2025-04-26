Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City square off in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.

Ad

Forest are coming off a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. They were 2-0 up by the 16th minute, thanks to goals from Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood. Richarlison pulled one back for Spurs with three minutes left, but Forest held on to claim a crucial three points in their quest for a top-five finish.

City, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Aston Villa. Bernardo Silva gave them an early lead, but Marcus Rashford equalised from the spot in the 18th minute. Matheus Nunes chose the perfect time to score his first league goal for Pep Guardiola's side, netting the winner from close range deep into injury time.

Ad

Trending

The Mancunians now shift their focus to the cup, where they booked their spot in the last four with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, while Notthingham needed penalties to eliminate Brighton.

Crystal Palace or Aston Villa await the winner of this tie in the final.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 107th meeting between the two sides. City lead 44-34.

Their most recent clash in March saw Nottngham claim a 1-0 home win in the league.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.

City have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.

Forest have won four of their last five head-to-head games in the FA Cup.

City are competing in the FA Cup semi-final for the seventh straight season.

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction

Nottingham are on course for their most successful seasons in recent history and are gunning for a first trophy in over three decades. Lying in their path are one of their rivals for a top-five finish in the Premier League.

City, meanwhile, have had a disastrous season by their high standards and are set to see their four-year grip on the Premier League come to an end this weekend. The FA Cup represents their final opportunity to prevent a first trophyless season since 2017.

Ad

Guardiola's side have been in emphatic form over the last few months, almost comparable to their standards from previous years. They have lost just one of their last 10 games across competitions, winning seven (coindidentally that loss came agaist Forest).

Nevertheless, expect City to claim a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Manchester City to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More