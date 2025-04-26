Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025 

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City square off in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium.
Forest are coming off a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. They were 2-0 up by the 16th minute, thanks to goals from Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood. Richarlison pulled one back for Spurs with three minutes left, but Forest held on to claim a crucial three points in their quest for a top-five finish.
City, meanwhile, also claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Aston Villa. Bernardo Silva gave them an early lead, but Marcus Rashford equalised from the spot in the 18th minute. Matheus Nunes chose the perfect time to score his first league goal for Pep Guardiola's side, netting the winner from close range deep into injury time.
The Mancunians now shift their focus to the cup, where they booked their spot in the last four with a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, while Notthingham needed penalties to eliminate Brighton.
Crystal Palace or Aston Villa await the winner of this tie in the final.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 107th meeting between the two sides. City lead 44-34.
- Their most recent clash in March saw Nottngham claim a 1-0 home win in the league.
- Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.
- City have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions.
- Forest have won four of their last five head-to-head games in the FA Cup.
- City are competing in the FA Cup semi-final for the seventh straight season.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction
Nottingham are on course for their most successful seasons in recent history and are gunning for a first trophy in over three decades. Lying in their path are one of their rivals for a top-five finish in the Premier League.
City, meanwhile, have had a disastrous season by their high standards and are set to see their four-year grip on the Premier League come to an end this weekend. The FA Cup represents their final opportunity to prevent a first trophyless season since 2017.
Guardiola's side have been in emphatic form over the last few months, almost comparable to their standards from previous years. They have lost just one of their last 10 games across competitions, winning seven (coindidentally that loss came agaist Forest).
Nevertheless, expect City to claim a narrow victory and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Manchester City
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Manchester City to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals