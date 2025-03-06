Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Nottingham Forest invite Manchester City to the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday. The two teams are separated by one place in the standings, with the third-placed Forest leading City by one point.

Forest are winless in three games, drawing goalless with Arsenal last wee. They then beat Ipswich Town 5-4 on penalties in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

City, meanwhile, suffered defeats against Real Madrid and Liverpool last month but have won their last two games. They beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away in their previous league outing, thanks to Erling Haaland's first-half strike.

The Cityzens continued their winning run in the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 home triumph over Championship side Plymouth Argyle. Nineteen-year-old midfielder Nico O'Reilly bagged a brace, while Kevin De Bruyne netted in the 90th minute.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 105 times across competitions. City lead 44-33.

City are unbeaten in five meetings against Forest and registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Nottingham are unbeaten in seven Premier League home games, winning five, keeping four clean sheets.

City have seven wins in their last 12 games across competitions, losing five.

Forest haven't scored in four of their last five meetings against City.

The Cityzens have kept clean sheets in three of their last five Premier League away games.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction

Forest have won two of their last five games, with both coming on penalties in the FA Cup. They are unbeaten in nine home games across competitions, winning seven. Forest have won two of their last 13 meetings against City, with both coming away from home.

Carlos Miguel is the only confirmed absentee for Nottingham. Chris Wood started from the bench against Ipswich in the FA Cup and should return to the starting XI.

City, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak, scoring four times. They have scored 14 times in their last five league meetings against Forest, conceding once.

Manager Pep Guardiola will be without Rodri, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake due to injury. Omar Marmoush, Joško Gvardiol and Jérémy Doku were on the bench against Plymouth and should start.

While City have been the dominant side in the fixture, Forest have an unbeaten home record in 2025 and should force a draw.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

