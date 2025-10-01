Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips| October 2nd 2025

Nottingham Forest and Midtjylland will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at the City Ground.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered at this same ground in the Premier League over the weekend. Omar Alderete's 38th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Midtjylland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Randers in the Danish Superliga. They went behind to Oliver Olsen's goal in the opening seconds of the second half, but Cho Gue-Sung equalized in the 52nd minute. Nikolas Dyhr's 63rd-minute own goal settled the contest.

The Wolves will turn their focus to the continent, having begun their campaign with a 2-0 home win over Sturm Graz. Nottingham played out a 2-2 draw away to Real Betis.

Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Forest are winless in their last seven games across all competitions (four losses).

Midtjylland have won their last six games on the continent - the longest winning streak in Europe in the club's history.

Forest are facing Danish opposition for the first time in their history. Midtjylland have won just one of four prior meetings against English sides (two losses).

Midtjylland have scored 2+ goals in 12 of their last 13 games across competitions.

Forest have not kept a clean sheet in their last 17 competitive games.

Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland Prediction

Nottingham Forest made the puzzling decision to part ways with Nuno Espirito Santo just three games into the season, appointing Ange Postecoglou in his stead. However, the 60-year-old has not had the best start to life in West Bridgford as he has become the first permanent manager since the 19th century to go winless in his first five matches in charge of the club. Nevertheless, the former Celtic boss won this tournament last season with Tottenham, and this offers him a good opportunity to get his first win.

It won't come easy against a high-flying Midtjylland side, though, with the Herning outfit having won 10 of their last 11 competitive games (one loss). However, fatigue might be an issue, having had 48 hours less rest than their hosts ahead of their trip to England.

We expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Midtjylland

Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

