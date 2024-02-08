Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side defeated Bristol City on penalties in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies were held to a disappointing 4-4 draw by Luton Town in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Nottingham Forest and have won 53 out of the 115 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 35 victories.

Nottingham Forest won the reverse fixture at St. James' Park by a 3-1 margin and will be looking to complete a league double over Newcastle United for the first time since the 1977-78 season.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last seven matches away from home against Nottingham Forest in top-flight league games, with their previous such defeat coming in May 1987.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest have won a total of three games against teams that finished in the top four in the previous league season.

Nottingham Forest have lost five of their last six matches at home in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Magpies have a mountain to climb in the quest for European qualification and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have pulled off a few surprising results this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes