Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Nottingham Forest lock horns with Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United side in an important clash at the City Ground on Friday.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Magpies edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have an impressive record against Nottingham Forest and have won 52 out of the 113 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 24 victories.

Nottingham Forest have won both their last two league games at home against Newcastle United, with both these matches coming in the Championship.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their nine matches against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming against Leeds United in January 2021.

Nottingham Forest have won only one of their last 11 league games played on a Friday, with their previous such victory coming in April 2021.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been fairly inconsistent over the past month. The likes of Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak have stepped up this season and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have punched above their weight so far and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Newcastle United are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes