Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Nottingham Forest go in search of their first win under new coach Ange Postecoglou when they play host to Sunderland in round six of the Premier League on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since December 2017, when the Black Cats picked up a 1-0 victory in their EFL Championship clash.

Ad

Nottingham Forest were denied a dream result on their return to European football as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Betis in their Europa League opener on Wednesday after giving up their lead in the 85th minute.

This was in keeping with their struggles in the Premier League, where Postecoglou’s side kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Brentford in August before failing to win their subsequent four matches (2L, 2D).

Ad

Trending

While Nottingham Forest will be looking to find their feet, they will need to be at their best at City Ground, where they have failed to win six of their last seven matches since April.

Elsewhere, 10-man Sunderland turned in a resilient team display last Sunday when they fought back from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light.

Régis Le Bris’ men have gone unbeaten in four of their five matches since their return to the Premier League, claiming two wins and two draws while scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Ad

Having gained promotion from the Championship last term, Sunderland have picked up eight points from the first 15 available in the league to sit seventh in the table, three points and eight places above this weekend’s hosts.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 40 wins from the last 97 meetings between the sides, Sunderland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have picked up 33 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Nottingham Forest have failed to win five of their last six Premier League home matches, losing four and claiming one draw since April 12.

Sunderland have lost just one of their most recent eight league games while picking up four wins and three draws since the second week of May.

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Prediction

While Sunderland have enjoyed a solid start to their top-flight return, Nottingham Forest have struggled to grind out results this term and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

However, Postecoglou’s side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Sunderland

Ad

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More