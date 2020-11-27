Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City  prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sunday’s Championship game sees two teams experiencing contrasting seasons go toe-to-toe, as Nottingham Forest welcome Swansea City.

The hosts have lost their last two games and they remain three points above the bottom three.

Barring a huge goal swing, Forest will not drop into the relegation zone with a loss but a defeat will raise concerns once again.

Swansea City will rue their draw to Sheffield Wednesday in midweek as they missed the chance to close the gap on the top two.

A loss could see them drop out of the top six entirely if results elsewhere all go against them. A win could see them jump into the automatic promotion spaces if permeations go their way. There is a lot to play for in this clash.

“A tough night and it was made tougher by the timing of the goals. Eventually we ended up giving them a game but you are always chasing, particularly when you concede that early in a game."



Chris Hughton on tonight's defeat at Bournemouth 🗣 #NFFC https://t.co/TN7SNCRv6l — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 24, 2020

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The hosts are unbeaten against the Swans in their last four encounters, all of those being Championship games.

Forest are unbeaten at home to Swansea in their last eight games at the Liberty, a run going back to August 2008.

Including playoff games, this will be the 13th consecutive league encounter between the pair.

Nottingham Forest have beaten Sunday’s opponents 26 times in their history and have lost on 23 occasions, drawing 16 times.

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Team News

The hosts are hoping to have Tyler Blackett and Joe Worrall back in training by next week for the first time in many months, although this game will definitely come too soon for them.

Lewis Grabban will also not be ready for this game but is expected to train with the first team within the next seven days.

Injured: Joe Worrall, Tyler Blackett, Fouad Bachirou, Samba Sow, Lewis Grabban

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Andre Ayew missed the Swans' last outing and will be assessed ahead of the weekend to see whether he is fit enough.

If not, Liam Cullen could get the nod once again.

Marc Guehi also faces a fitness test but is more likely to be match-ready than star striker Ayew.

Viktor Gyokeres and Jordon Garrick will have completed their quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19, and will be available for this game.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: Andre Ayew, Marc Guehi

Suspended: None

🗣️ “As the game was going on, I was preparing to come on. It was important to warm up well and not feel any pain in my hamstring, especially as it's an injury I've had for the first time in my career."



More from @AyewAndre 👉 https://t.co/7WsE0W08Oa pic.twitter.com/DpsY4wGjys — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 26, 2020

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest predicted XI (4-4-2): Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Nicholas Ioannou, Joe Lolley, Jack Colback, Ryan Yates, Sammy Ameobi, Lyle Taylor, Anthony Knockaert

Swansea City predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Prediction

Both teams will be fighting for a result for their own personal reasons, setting up a highly-entertaining encounter, especially for the neutral football fan.

Forest may be allowed to invite some home fans into their ground this weekend which will change the atmosphere and contribute to their side pulling off a result, with Swansea likely to earn a point.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-2 Swansea City