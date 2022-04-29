Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this weekend and will see Nottingham Forest host Swansea City at the City Ground on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest are in good form at the moment and are now pushing for automatic promotion to the Premier League. They beat league leaders Fulham 1-0 in their last game, with Philip Zinckernagel scoring the sole goal of the game to guarantee playoff football for the Reds.

The home side sit third in the league standings with 76 points from 43 games. They are three points behind Bournemouth in second-place and will be looking to leapfrog them at the end of the season.

Swansea City played out a 3-3 draw against Bournemouth last time out, squandering a three-goal lead in a tense clash at the Swansea.com Stadium earlier this week. The Swans bottled a three-goal lead against Reading less than two weeks ago and will be disappointed to have suffered the same fate against the Cherries.

The Swans have picked up 61 points this season and sit 14th in the league. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they push for a top-half league finish.

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Nottingham Forest and Swansea City. The hosts have won 27 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a Championship clash earlier this season, which Nottingham Forest won 4-1.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide: D-D-D-D-W

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Team News

Nottingham Forest

Max Lowe and Keinan Davis both remain out with injuries, while Lewis Grabban could also miss out due to fitness concerns.

Injured: Max Lowe, Keinan Davis

Doubtful: Lewis Grabban

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Ben Cabango came off injured against Bournemouth last time out and is expected to miss the weekend clash as a result. Jamie Paterson is a doubt for this one.

Injured: Ben Cabango

Doubtful: Jamie Paterson

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Ryan Manning, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Flynn Downes, Matt Grimes, Hannes Wolf; Joel Piroe, Korey Smith; Michael Obafemi

Nottingham Forest vs Swansea City Prediction

Nottingham Forest have won their last three games on the bounce and eight of their last nine in the league. They have not lost a home league game in 2022 and will be relishing their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Swansea City are unbeaten in their last nine league outings but have drawn five of those games, including their last four. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Swansea City

Edited by Peter P