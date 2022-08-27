Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2022 

Nottingham Forest will host Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon in the fourth gameweek of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league but will be buoyed by their recent form. After losing 2-0 to Newcastle United in their opening game, they picked up their first win of the season, beating West Ham United 1-0, before playing out a 1-1 draw against Everton last weekend.

Forest have picked up four points from three games and sit tenth in the league table. They are now up for their toughest test yet this season as they look to test their mettle against one of the league's big boys.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong start to their campaign, starting with a 4-1 thrashing of Southampton on the opening day. They then played out a tense but highly entertaining 2-2 draw against Chelsea, coming from behind twice to draw level before picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Lilywhites are third in the league table with seven points from a maximum of nine. They will look to continue their solid start to the season against the newly promoted side.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tere have been 120 meetings between Forest and Tottenham. The hosts have won 36 of those games, while Spurs have won 55. There have been 29 draws between the two teams.

The last meeting between the two teams was a Carabao Cup clash in 2014, while their last Premier League matchup was in 1999.

Spurs have won four of their last five games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous 14.

Forest's only league win this season has come on home turf.

Tottenham have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last eight games on the road in the league.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Forest are on a three-game unbeaten run across competitions. They have lost just one competitive game on home turf all year and will look to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Antonio Conte's men are also on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of Tottenham's last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Tottenham to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav