Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2022

After suffering 2-0 defeats in their respective Premier League openers, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United will clash at the City Ground on Sunday.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest endured a disappointing start to their Premier League season as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Newcastle United last weekend.

Forest's trip to St. James' Park for their first game back in the English top flight was akin to being pushed straight into the deep end, at least in terms of atmosphere.

The Magpies put on a dominant display and Fabian Schar's worldie earned them a well-deserved lead in the 58th minute. Callum Wilson joined the party with a neat finish to put the result beyond doubt for Eddie Howe's men. Forest failed to muster a single shot on target and will be hoping to do better this weekend.

But they will have their work cut out against West Ham United on Sunday. Steve Cooper's men will hope that their raucous home support will make a difference and help them avoid a second straight defeat as they host the Hammers.

West Ham United were up against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in their opening fixture of the new campaign. Erling Haaland used the occasion to announce his arrival in the English top flight with an emphatic performance which saw him bag a brace.

David Moyes and co. will be up against a more modest opposition in Forest on Sunday. The Hammers have been a mainstay in the Premier League and will look to put the loss against the Cityzens behind them with an assertive performance against Steve Cooper's men.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United lost just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Nottingham Forest between 1994 and 1999. They won four and drew three. The Hammers haven't lost any of their last eight top-flight away games against Forest.

The last time West Ham met Nottingham Forest was in 2014 in an FA Cup tie at the City Ground. Nottingham Foresh thrashed the Hammers 5-0 in that fixture.

West Ham United have lost five of their last six away games in the Premier League.

This will be Nottingham Forest's first home Premier League game in 23 years. They registered a 1-0 win over Leicester City in May 1999 in their last English top flight fixture.

West Ham United have conceded at least two goals in their last three Premier League matches.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United @WestHam



Love this from Gianluca Scamacca "The fans were so good. So good. I hope I can give them a goal as soon as possible."Love this from Gianluca Scamacca "The fans were so good. So good. I hope I can give them a goal as soon as possible."❤️ Love this from Gianluca Scamacca 👇 https://t.co/tYtREK0beD

Nottingham Forest were outclassed by Newcastle United last weekend. West Ham United suffered a similar fate albeit against the Premier League's defending champions Manchester City. The Hammers are a much more experienced side than Forest at this level and are likely to take home their first three points of the new season.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-2 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - West Ham United

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: West Ham United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith