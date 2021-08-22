Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Nottingham Forest are set to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in the second round of the English League Cup.

Nottingham Forest defeated Bradford City 2-1 in the first round of the competition. They have, however, performed poorly in their league duties so far.

Nottingham Forest are the only Championship side to have lost all four games played so far.

Full time ⏱



Defeat for The Reds



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/LIzCLc2jPq — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) August 21, 2021

Nottingham Forest lost their third consecutive league game on Saturday. They will look to defeat their Premier League visitors on Tuesday and boost confidence in the side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a 1-0 defeat to Leicester in their opening Premier League game. Wolves are set to host Tottenham in the league on Sunday before facing Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Stoke City at this stage of the competition last season. Bruno Lage's men will be hoping to go further this time around.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head

Nottingham Forest have met Wolverhampton Wanderers 131 times in the past. Wolves have a better record with 66 wins, while Nottingham Forest have 44 victories. There have been 26 draws between the teams.

The two sides last met in a Championship game back in 2018. Nottingham Forest won the game 2-0.

Nottingham Forest Form Guide (League Cup): W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Form Guide (League Cup): yet to play

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Nottingham Forest

Loic Mbe Soh and Jordi Osei-tutu are both set to miss out on the Wolverhampton Wanderers clash due to injury. Joe Worrall will also be absent from the game as he works his way back from injury.

Injured: Loic Mbe Soh, Joe Worrall, Jordi Osei-tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto and Person Mosquera have all been ruled out with injuries and will play no part on Tuesday.

Injured: Daniel Podence, Jonny Otto, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Samba; Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Gaetan Bong; Cafu, Ryan Yates; Philip Zinckernagel, Joao Carvalho, Alex Mighten; Lewis Grabban

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): John Ruddy; Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Roman Swiss; Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Morgan Gibbs-White, Rayan Ait Nouri; Francisco Trincao, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Nottingham Forest are on a three-game losing streak and have scored just three goals in the league so far. They have been very unimpressive so far this season and have a huge test ahead of them on Tuesday.

Wolves have played just one competitive game so far this campaign and lost it. However, the League Cup presents a chance for them to get a win and kickstart their season.

Bruno Lage's men should get a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P