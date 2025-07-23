Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24 2025

Novi Pazar will welcome Jagiellonia Bialystok to the City Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts will make their debut in a UEFA competition while Bialystok will look to make it to the league phase for the second consecutive season.

Ad

Plavi earned a place in the Conference League qualifiers after finishing third in the 2024–25 Serbian SuperLiga. They will play for the first competitive match of the season and had concluded last season on a five-game unbeaten streak.

The visitors qualified for the group phase of a UEFA competition for the first time last season. They made it to the quarterfinals and lost to eventual runners-up Real Betis. They played their first competitive match of the season last week and suffered a 4-0 home loss to Bruk-Bet Termalica in their Ekstraklasa campaign opener.

Ad

Trending

Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts will meet a Polish team for the first time.

Bialystok will take on a Serbian opponent for the third time. They met TSC last season in the knockout round playoffs of the Conference League and registered 3-1 wins in the home and away games.

Plavi have won just one of their last four competitive home games. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in two games in that period.

The visitors have lost their last four games in European qualifiers, conceding 12 goals while scoring just twice.

Bialystok have won two of their last four competitive away games. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Ad

Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction

The Blues will make their debut in Europe and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Home advantage should play a role here, though they have won just one of their competitive home games since March.

Jaga suffered a 4-0 loss in their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five away games in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Ad

The visitors' experience in Europe should come in handy, and considering their 100% record against Serbian opponents, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Novi Pazar 1-2 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jagiellonia Bialystok to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More