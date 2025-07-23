Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24 2025

Novi Pazar will welcome Jagiellonia Bialystok to the City Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts will make their debut in a UEFA competition while Bialystok will look to make it to the league phase for the second consecutive season.
Plavi earned a place in the Conference League qualifiers after finishing third in the 2024–25 Serbian SuperLiga. They will play for the first competitive match of the season and had concluded last season on a five-game unbeaten streak.
The visitors qualified for the group phase of a UEFA competition for the first time last season. They made it to the quarterfinals and lost to eventual runners-up Real Betis. They played their first competitive match of the season last week and suffered a 4-0 home loss to Bruk-Bet Termalica in their Ekstraklasa campaign opener.
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The hosts will meet a Polish team for the first time.
- Bialystok will take on a Serbian opponent for the third time. They met TSC last season in the knockout round playoffs of the Conference League and registered 3-1 wins in the home and away games.
- Plavi have won just one of their last four competitive home games. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in two games in that period.
- The visitors have lost their last four games in European qualifiers, conceding 12 goals while scoring just twice.
- Bialystok have won two of their last four competitive away games. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Prediction
The Blues will make their debut in Europe and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Home advantage should play a role here, though they have won just one of their competitive home games since March.
Jaga suffered a 4-0 loss in their campaign opener last week and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five away games in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.
The visitors' experience in Europe should come in handy, and considering their 100% record against Serbian opponents, we back them to register a narrow win.
Prediction: Novi Pazar 1-2 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Bialystok Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Jagiellonia Bialystok to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes