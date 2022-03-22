“Now I have seen a great team” – Ronaldo salutes Xavi’s ‘amazing’ Barcelona for impressive El Clasico win over Real Madrid

Two-time FIFA World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario has praised Xavi Hernandez's impact at Barcelona after their 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana put their fiercest rivals and runaway La Liga leaders to the sword at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (20 March). Los Blancos had no answer to the Catalans' onslaught as they scored twice in either half to secure a famous victory.

The win also drove home exactly how much Xavi has improved this Barcelona side. They are now unbeaten in 12 matches across all competitions, a run during which they have scored 32 goals, conceded 10 and kept five clean sheets.

Ronaldo, who spent a prolific season at the Nou Camp before going on to enjoy a fantastic five-year spell at Real Madrid, has lauded Xavi. Speaking to Barca TV, he said (as quoted by Forbes):

"I follow Spanish football and I love it. With the crisis that Barca has had very recently, they have improved a lot with the arrival of Xavi. Now I have seen a great team live, a very aggressive and vertical team, which presses with the traditional qualities of Barca."

The Brazilian went on to add:

"Football is not as simple as people think. Managing a dressing room, managing people, it entails problems and you have to know how to manage it well. Xavi is doing very well."

Ronaldo also stated (as per Barcelona's Twitter page):

"Barca have improved a lot and I thought they were amazing. They're looking very good."

"A great signing" - Ronaldo praises Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after brace against Real Madrid

The star of the show for Barcelona against Real Madrid over the weekend was January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward headed the Blaugrana in front from Ousmane Dembele's cross in the first half. He then added a second goal by clipping the ball over the on-rushing Thibaut Courtois in the second half. In between his two goals, Aubameyang also assisted Ferran Torres for his side's third goal.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Aubameyang in his Clásico debut:



- 2 goals

- 1 assist

- 6 shots

- 2 big chances created

- 9 touches in the opp. box

- 2 key passes Aubameyang in his Clásico debut:- 2 goals- 1 assist- 6 shots- 2 big chances created- 9 touches in the opp. box- 2 key passes https://t.co/Q5LV1dU0Y6

Speaking about the former Arsenal forward, Ronaldo said:

"I love how he moves, how he finishes. He has the characteristics of a traditional center-forward, but he also has the speed to go into space. He is a great striker and a great signing for Barca."

The brace against Real Madrid took Aubameyang to nine goals in 11 appearances across all competitions for his new club. He will be key once again when Xavi's side take on Sevilla in La Liga on 3 April after the ongoing international break. Victory in that match could take the Catalans into second place.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee