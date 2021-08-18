NS Mura vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2021-22

NS Mura host Sturm Graz at the Mesti Stadion Fazanerija on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League qualifying encounter.

NS Mura defeated Zalgiris 1-0 on aggregate to reach this stage of the competition. Mura are ninth in the SNL table, with just two points from four matches played.

Their most recent league game was against Aluminij, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Mura took the lead in the 21st minute of the game courtesy of a Mitja Lotric goal, but Haris Kadric equalized for the hosts just 10 minutes later.

Meanwhile, Sturm Graz played LASK over the weekend in the league, winning the fixture with a convincing 3-1 scoreline. Kelvin Yeboah opened the scoring for Sturm Graz, while Manprit Sarkaria came off the bench to score a brace and earn his side a deserved three points.

NS Mura vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head

This will be the first encounter between NS Mura and Sturm Graz.

NS Mura form guide: D-D-D-W-D

Sturm Graz form guide: L-W-W-W-W

NS Mura vs Sturm Graz Team News

NS Mura

Ziga Kous has been NS Mura's talisman in the Europa League, and he will look to continue his scoring streak against Sturm Gaz as well.

NS Mura have not reported any injuries ahead of their clash against Sturm Graz.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Die TV-Verträge für das @EuropaLeague #Playoff sind nun offiziell unterzeichnet! Das Hinspiel ist im Free TV und in voller Länge auf @puls24news zu sehen. Das Rückspiel überträgt @ORF 1 live. #sturmgraz #UEL https://t.co/m0PnzMFPQC — SK Sturm Graz (@SKSturm) August 17, 2021

Sturm Graz

Manprit Sarkaria's recent form has been stellar, and he might be rewarded with a place in the starting lineup for Thursday's affair. Kelvin Yeboah has been in fine form as well, and he will partner Sakaria upfront.

Like Mura, Sturm Graz will have a fully-fit squad for Thursday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

NS Mura vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

NS Mura predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matko Obradovic; Zan Karnicnik, Jan Gorenc, Matic Marusko; Ziga Kous, Tomi Horvat, Alen Kozar, Klemen Sturm; Luka Bobicanec; Amadej Marosa, Kai Cipot

‼ OBVESTILO



Napotki za četrtkovo tekmo s Sturmom.



Za vstop na stadion še naprej velja PCT pogoj.



Več ➡ https://t.co/nFWDWCXwO7#čarnobejli #mismomura #UEL pic.twitter.com/icN5hhlbXz — NŠ Mura (@nsmura_ms) August 17, 2021

Sturm Graz predicted XI (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Gregory Wuthrich, Amadou Dante, David Affengruber, Jusuf Gazibegovic; Andreas Kuen, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Stefan Hierlander; Otar Kiteishvili, Kelvin Yeboah, Manprit Sarkaria

NS Mura vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Sturm Graz have been in impeccable form lately and they are firm favorites to win the first leg of this Europa League clash. NS Mura's offense tends to misfire, and the visitors will fancy their chances of walking away with three points.

We predict that Sturm Graz will win this fixture by a narrow margin.

Prediction: NS Mura 0-1 Sturm Graz

