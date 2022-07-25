Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | 2022 Club friendlies 

Atletico Madrid begin their pre-season campaign this week with a short trip to Burgo de Osma to face third-tier Spanish team Numancia in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Rojiblancos conceded their La Liga crown in limp fashion last season after finishing in third place with just 71 points, two behind runners-up Barcelona.

With Luis Suarez leaving the club since then, Diego Simeone's side are looking forward to a fresh start in the hope of competing for top-flight honors once more.

Atletico prepare for the upcoming campaign with four pre-season games, starting with this one against an old rival.

Numancia last played in La Liga during the 2008-09 season, and despite starting their campaign with a stunning 1-0 defeat of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, they ended up getting relegated following a 19th-place finish.

The Reds have remained in the lower leagues since then, even facing back-to-back relegations in 2020 and 2021, before returning to the third-tier last season.

Diego Martínez's side are now dreaming of getting promoted to the second tier in what will then be consecutive promotions.

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico and Numancia have met 15 times in the past, with Atletico winning in eight and Numancia picking up the scalp only twice.

Until their 2021 clash, the Rojiblancos were on a five-game winning run in this fixture.

In July last year, the sides played out a 1-1 draw before the capital side prevailed 5-4 on penalties.

Their last official meeting came way back in April 2009 when Atletico secured a 3-0 win at home, since which Numancia and Atletico have played in five friendlies.

This will be the second consecutive year that the Spanish sides lock horns in a pre-season friendly.

Numancia have scored just once in their past five pre-season meetings with Atletico, who've in return struck nine.

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid are obviously the stronger team here but this is only their first pre-season game of the summer and Diego Simeone is likely to play a weakened side.

Numancia have very little experience and quality compared to the Spanish giants and we expect the capital side to pick up a narrow victory here.

Prediction: Numancia 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

