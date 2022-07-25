Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July | 2022 Club friendlies 

Atletico Madrid begin their pre-season campaign this week with a short trip to Burgo de Osma to face third-tier Spanish team Numancia in a friendly on Wednesday.
The Rojiblancos conceded their La Liga crown in limp fashion last season after finishing in third place with just 71 points, two behind runners-up Barcelona.
With Luis Suarez leaving the club since then, Diego Simeone's side are looking forward to a fresh start in the hope of competing for top-flight honors once more.
Atletico prepare for the upcoming campaign with four pre-season games, starting with this one against an old rival.
Numancia last played in La Liga during the 2008-09 season, and despite starting their campaign with a stunning 1-0 defeat of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, they ended up getting relegated following a 19th-place finish.
The Reds have remained in the lower leagues since then, even facing back-to-back relegations in 2020 and 2021, before returning to the third-tier last season.
Diego Martínez's side are now dreaming of getting promoted to the second tier in what will then be consecutive promotions.
Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico and Numancia have met 15 times in the past, with Atletico winning in eight and Numancia picking up the scalp only twice.
- Until their 2021 clash, the Rojiblancos were on a five-game winning run in this fixture.
- In July last year, the sides played out a 1-1 draw before the capital side prevailed 5-4 on penalties.
- Their last official meeting came way back in April 2009 when Atletico secured a 3-0 win at home, since which Numancia and Atletico have played in five friendlies.
- This will be the second consecutive year that the Spanish sides lock horns in a pre-season friendly.
- Numancia have scored just once in their past five pre-season meetings with Atletico, who've in return struck nine.
Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Prediction
Atletico Madrid are obviously the stronger team here but this is only their first pre-season game of the summer and Diego Simeone is likely to play a weakened side.
Numancia have very little experience and quality compared to the Spanish giants and we expect the capital side to pick up a narrow victory here.
Prediction: Numancia 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Numancia vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Atletico Madrid
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No