"Nunez >>> Haaland", "Title charge incoming" - Twitter explodes as Darwin Nunez inspires 10-man Liverpool to 2-1 win over Newcastle

X (formerly known as Twitter) exploded after Darwin Nunez scored a brilliant brace to inspire 10-man Liverpool to a 2-1 win against Newcastle at St. James' Park today (August 27).

Many fans were fuming after Jurgen Klopp omitted the Uruguay international from the starting XI for the third game in a row this season. Nunez has seemingly fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

Newcastle had the better start in the first half and were rewarded in the 25th minute. Anthony Gordon pounced upon a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake and was able to slot the ball through Allison's legs to give the Magpies an early lead.

Disaster struck for Liverpool when Virgil van Dijk was given a straight red card three minutes later, after he bundled over Alexander Isak when the latter was through on goal.

The Magpies were unfortunate not to take the lead, hitting the woodwork twice during the game. Liverpool looked promising at some stages but offered nothing in attack due to being down to 10 men.

Klopp played his final wildcard by bringing Darwin Nunez on in the 77th minute. The 24-year-old took advantage of a Sven Botman error and expertly found the bottom left corner in the 81st minute.

Liverpool stole all three points at the death after Nunez once again found the bottom corner after being played in by Mohamed Salah in the 93rd minute. It was a miraculous comeback by the Reds, showing how far their mentality has come under Jurgen Klopp.

Fans exploded on X. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite only being on the pitch for 13 minutes, both of Nunez's efforts were the Reds' goals. He was given a rating of 8.5 by FotMob and has undoubtedly boosted his chances of breaking into the starting XI against Aston Villa next week on September 3.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Exploring the stats from tense Premier League clash

10-man Liverpool pulled off a thrilling 2-1 comeback against Newcastle United away from home to seal all three points. They are currently fourth in the Premier League table on seven points. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Newcastle dominated the ball with 61% possession. They also completed 587 passes with an accuracy of 86%. This comes as no surprise seeing they had a man advantage for most of the game. In contrast, the Reds only had 39% possession and completed just 382 passes with an accuracy of 79%.

The home side also had plenty of opportunities to finish the game off, having a total of 23 shots (with eight being on target). Alisson had a phenomenal game, making seven saves to ensure Liverpool remained in the game. In contrast, Jurgen Klopp and Co. had nine shots with four being on target and were the more prolific team on the day.