Nuno Campos departed leaving Santa Clara in tatters

Nuno Campos was recently in charge of Portuguese outfit Santa Clara. It was Campos' second stint in Portugal, having previously coached SC Braga in the 2015/16 season. That time around, however, was a pretty successful year for the Ukrainian. Braga won both the Portuguese Cup and the Super Cup that season.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Absolutely crazy week for Santa Clara:



-Sacked manager Nuno Campos



-Qualified to the Taça da Liga semifinals for the first time in club history



Santa Clara's extraordinary achievement last season

Under Campos' predecessor, Santa Clara managed to finish sixth in last year's Liga Portugal. It was the club's highest-ever finish in the Portuguese top-flight. Interestingly, the club also qualified for Europe for the first time in its history. It was a stunning achievement for a club that was promoted just three seasons ago.

Campos' appointment was a step in the right direction

For Santa Clara to compete on two fronts with their limited finances and squad, they needed to look outside Portugal to guide their season. Campos' appointment was a logical move.

Campos had a prior stint in Portugal as an assistant manager at Porto, apart from his stint at Braga. To add to his resume, he also served as the assistant manager of AS Roma last season, before Jose Mourinho arrived with his entourage.

Campos' success in Ukraine with Shaktar and also in Portugal made him the perfect choice to guide the club this season.

What went wrong at Santa Clara

For a club that showed plenty of promise last term, this season was expected to follow similar lines. However, that positivity quickly went sour as results showed reality.

Despite securing qualification to the final play-off round in the Conference League, the Santa Clara failed to upstage FK Partizan in their two-legged tie. Elimination from Europe seemed to have a domino-effect on their domestic campaign as well.

Despite winning their opening two fixtures, they received a wake-up call against Benfica. They were at the receiving end of a 5-0 death blow.

World of Football @Infogenuino 🚨 Nuno Campos dismissed from the technical command of CD Santa Clara. 🚨 Nuno Campos dismissed from the technical command of CD Santa Clara. https://t.co/QnYBQQeYHJ

Such was the jolt of that result that the club failed to register a single win out of their next eleven games. They capitulated to eight defeats in that period.

By the time Campos left, the club was stuck with ten points from their opening fourteen games.

What next

Campos' time in Portugal was cut short this time around. While the decision to part ways seems to be a logical move, however, the alternatives for the club are very limited. Until now, they have not announced any replacement.

