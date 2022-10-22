"That’s why we stand here and we’ve lost the game” – Jurgen Klopp identifies what cost Liverpool during defeat against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lamented that his team didn't do things right in their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today (October 22).

Taiwo Awoniyi's 55th-minute goal was enough to earn all three points for The Tricky Trees, who secured their first win over the Reds in 26 years.

After back-to-back 1-0 wins over Manchester City and West Ham United, Klopp's side looked to have restored some sense of normalcy to their campaign.

However, another flat performance ensured their third defeat of the top-flight season from their opening 11 games. They are now in seventh place in the table with 16 points from 11 games.

Klopp was understandably frustrated with his team and minced no words in his post-match comments when asked to assess their performance.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said (via This Is Anfield):

“Always when we used the wing they were open, because they closed the centre. Underlaps were possible on the wing, crosses, passes, everything was possible from there."

He added:

“But that it would not be a free-flowing performance was pretty clear before the game, we had to make real late changes and in general a lot of changes, and then it’s a game you have to win by purely doing the right stuff again and again. Obviously, we didn’t, and that’s why we stand here and we’ve lost the game.”

Liverpool upped the ante in the closing stages by pushing bodies forward and forcing several set-pieces. Virgil van Dijk also saw the best chances of the game in the dying minutes of the game.

He connected with Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick but blazed his effort across the face of the goal. He then saw his header saved by Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Liverpool missed in Thiago Alcantara, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota against Nottingham due to injuries.

Pressure mounting on Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool don't sack managers easily, but given the way their season is going, Jurgen Klopp is under pressure.

They are winless in their first five away games of the league season for the first time since 2006-07 (7).

Today's defeat keeps them 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and four behind the UEFA Champions League spots.

Following an impressive 2021-22 season on all fronts, the Reds have visibly slumped and are struggling to regain their best form.

Their ambitions for a second Premier League crown are fading with each passing week and their manager appears helpless right now.

