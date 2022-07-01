Odd vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022-23

Seeking a fifth win across competitions, Bodo/Glimt will visit the Skagerak Arena to face Odd in the Eliteserien on Saturday.

The Oddrane, meanwhile, head into the weekend on a four-game losing streak on home turf and will look to end this dry spell.

Odd made it five straight away victories last Sunday when they saw off Valerenga IF 1-0 at the Intility Arena.

They now return home where they are on a four-game losing streak, stretching back to a 2-1 win over Viking FK on April 18. With 15 points from 12 games, Odd are tenth in the Norwegian Eliteserien table, level on points with HamKam.

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt maintained their fine run of results last time out, claiming a 1-0 victory over Valerenga in round three of the NM Cup.

They have now won their last four outings, their longest run of successive victories since picking up six on the bounce in March. With 19 points from 11 games, Bodo/Glimt are fifth in the league standings, two points off third-placed Vikings in the Conference League qualification spot.

Odd vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head

Odd boast a slightly superior record in this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 32 meetings between the two teams. Bodo/Glimt have picked up 13 wins in this period, while five games have ended all square.

Odd Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L.

Bodo/Glimt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L.

Odd vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Odd

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt

Bodo/Glimt remain without Sondre Fet and Morten Konradsen, who are recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sondre Fet, Morten Konradsen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Odd vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

Odd Predicted XI (4-3-3): Leopold Wahlstedt; Gilli Rolantsson, Odin Bjortuft, Steffen Hagen, Josef Brian Baccay; Filip Jørgensen, Joshua Kitolano, Solomon Owusu; Milan Jevtovic, Tobias Lauritsen, Conrad Wallem.

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin; Alfons Sampsted, Brede Moe, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen; Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Victor Boniface, Amahl Pellegrino.

Odd vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Looking at past results between the two teams, a cagey and hard fought contest could ensue on Saturday. Odd have struggled on their home turf so far, so Bodo/Glimt could take advantage of that and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Odd 1-2 Bodo/Glimt.

