"Of course they're going to be interested"- Journalist suggests Liverpool could look to sign Premier League superstar

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Premier League giants Liverpool are 'going to be interested' in signing West Ham United star Declan Rice this summer. The England international has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders of the world in recent years.

Rice has made 189 appearances for the club and has scored 10 goals. His performances have helped propel the Hammers to the semi-finals of the Europa League and to seventh place in the league table.

As per The Guardian, the midfielder rejected the club's latest contract offer which was rumored to be worth £200,000 per week. Reports suggest he is open to leaving the London Stadium.

His current deal is set to expire in 2024. David Moyes' side could be forced to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him for a bargain price next year as he will have one year left on his contract. Rice has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in recent months. Jones believes Liverpool are likely to join the race to sign the midfielder this summer.

"Of course, they're going to be interested in Declan Rice because if Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have had that player on their radar, then you kind of at least have got to consider whether you're going to need him," he told Give Me Sport.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp arguably possesses one of the strongest squads in Europe. The additions of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz during the last two transfer windows have strengthened the Merseyside club's attack and defense even further.

The Reds could therefore look to bolster their midfield this summer, as a number of their midfielders are in their thirties and approaching the latter stages of their careers. James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are all in their thirties.

"He's impressive, and very nice guy - he's from the Chelsea academy and he proves his quality. I like the way he plays".

Declan Rice could prefer a move to Liverpool over Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea

Declan Rice could reject the chance to join Manchester United and Chelsea this summer due to the uncertainty surrounding both clubs.

The Red Devils are sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table and are unlikely to qualify for Champions League next season. They are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with just five league games left to play.

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, who is expected to dismantle and rebuild the squad in the summer. There is therefore uncertainty surrounding the future of the club and the direction in which they are headed.

Chelsea are expected to undergo a change in ownership in the near future once the UK government removes the economic sanctions it has imposed on the club's owner Roman Abramovich. This could lead to a change in the overall structure of the club, their transfer policy, and their managerial position.

Manchester City, on the other hand, possess a wealth of midfield options at the moment.The likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri have enjoyed impressive campaigns, and are therefore unlikely to be replaced in the starting line-up in the near future.

Despite possessing one of the strongest squads in Europe, Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his desire to build a team for the future. The addition of young talents like Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz has signified that the Reds have one eye on the future whilst also looking to win four trophies this season.

Rice could therefore prefer a move to Anfield over Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

