"Of course we are not perfect" - PSG chief Nasser Al Khelaifi defends Qatar over unfair criticism during 2022 FIFA World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has defended Qatar over unfair treatment from the world regarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup being staged in the country.

Many issues have been cited by the media amid FIFA's controversial decision to hand the Middle Eastern nation the world's most famous international tournament.

Qatar has been criticized for human rights concerns, including those regarding women's rights, LGBTQ+ people, and migrant workers.

Male homosexuality is punishable by up to three years in prison alongside a potential fine.

Meanwhile, females need permission from a male guardian to leave Qatar if they are unmarried and under the age of 25.

The deaths of migrant workers who have helped build the stadiums for the FIFA World Cup have also been reported.

Qatar has been accused of sports washing and it is being dubbed the most controversial FIFA World Cup in history.

However, PSG president Al-Khelaifi has defended the Arab country, claiming unfair treatment from the media.

He told talkSPORT:

"The world's being so unfair on the state of Qatar. If people come and see what Qatar (is), Qatari people, what we do in our country, of course we are not perfect."

Al-Khelaifi added:

"But trust me we are doing our best and we are good people, we treat people with our hearts. It hurts when I see everybody, the media talking so negatively, that's not fair at all."

PSG defender Marquinhos reveals teammate Neymar's mindset heading into the FIFA World Cup

Neymar has arrived in Doha

PSG duo Marquinhos and Neymar will both be representing Brazil at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Selecao are in Group G and face Serbia in their opener on 24 November.

Tite's men then face Switzerland on 28 November and then Cameroon on 2 December.

Neymar has been in scincillating form for PSG heading into the competition, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Marquinhos how been discussing the former Barcelona attacker's focus on the tournament and how prepared he is.

He said (via PSG Talk):

“He arrives at the World Cup in excellent physical shape. I am with him every day, I know how much he has prepared, how focused he is on the project, how much he has given up in his everyday life."

Marquinhos added:

"He’s my close friend, I can guarantee 100 percent what I say. But I always tell him that he doesn’t have to carry more weight than others. There are experienced players around him to support him, and young people who take responsibility.”

