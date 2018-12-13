×
Of course Real Madrid miss Ronaldo, you cannot replace a player like him: Van der Vaart

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
308   //    13 Dec 2018, 11:13 IST

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Galacticos midfielder, Rafael van der Vaart has given his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid departure and the club's problems after that.

In case you didn't know...

Following a nine-year association with the Los Blancos side, the Portuguese ace moved away from the Bernabeu to join Serie A giants Juventus in a shocking transfer over the summer.

Since then, the European champions had to endure one of their worst ever start to a season, a humiliating Clasico defeat to longstanding rivals Barcelona and their former boss Julen Lopetegui's sacking.

Santiago Solari was then named the permanent manager of the club after having impressed in his first few games as interim boss.

The heart of the matter

Judging by Real's current run of form, it is not far-fetched to say that their former star talisman is sorely missed.

During his time at Madrid, Ronaldo scored a staggering 450 goals in 438 appearances for the club.

Van der Vaart, who played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid, has stated the obvious when he admitted that it is impossible to replace a player as good as the Portuguese.

Speaking to Goal and Spox, Van der Vaart said, "You cannot just replace a player who scores 40 to 50 goals per season, and, of course, Real miss Ronaldo."

"What he did at Real is totally crazy."

"The quality in the squad is still there. They don't need any winter signings. It's always difficult to find suitable players in the winter to really help a team in this class."

"The team has to grow together again to compensate for the departure of Ronaldo."

"Santiago Solari is doing a very good job, but he needs some time."

What's next?

Real Madrid crashed to a 3-0 Champions League loss at the hands of CSKA Moscow last night, registering their biggest ever home defeat.

Despite having already won Group G, the defeat goes to show that Real still have ways to go before they get back to their former glory.

