OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm Neymar wants to leave club

Neymar is set to become the most expensive player in history of football

Neymar is set to become the world's most expensive player

What's the story?

After weeks and weeks of speculation, it has finally been confirmed by Barcelona's official website themselves that Brazilian superstar Neymar will be leaving if PSG manage to pay the €222 million in its entirety.

An official statement on the club's website said that:

The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the Club in a meeting held at the Club’s offices.

Faced with this position, the Club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

In case you didn't know...

The Brazilian superstar has been heavily linked with a move to PSG and now the move is said to become the most expensive transfer in history of football, breaking the world record transfer of Paul Pogba (£89.3) million completely.

The player has also been given permission to skip training in order to resolve his future. The move is sure to send shockwaves through the entire footballing fraternity.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona will now be desperately on the lookout for a suitable replacement. The transfer fee will certainly arm them with a lot of money and they have been linked with a number of superstars including Coutinho, Dybala, Hazard and even Antoine Griezmann.

Neymar, on the other hand, will be looking to guide PSG to even greater heights and he will be looking to establish himself as the best player in the world and finally come out of Messi's shadow at Barcelona.

Video

222 million can certainly get you one of the best players on the planet. What a move this is going to be!

Author's take

Neymar's move to PSG shows the market we are in today. The Brazilian is sure to be a huge success in Ligue 1 and all that remains to be seen is whether Neymar will guide PSG to an elusive Champions League title.

He will undoubtedly be the superstar of this new team and only time will tell whether Neymar can truly cement his legacy as one of the all time greats.