Official: Manchester City complete transfer of Manchester United target Filip Stevanovic

Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester CityÂ 
Soumalya Moitra
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 31 Oct 2020, 20:47 IST
News
Manchester City have completed the signing of Filip Stevanovic from FK Partizan, confirmed the Serbian club. The youngster will move for a fee of €8m with add ons and will join the Manchester side in the January transfer window.

Neighbours Manchester United were also linked with a move for the youngster in the transfer window. The Red Devils completed the signing of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, meaning City had a free run to sign the Serbian. 

The club's statement said: 

Partizan is pleased to announce the transfer of Filip Stevanovic to Manchester City in the winter transition period of 2021. The transfer of Filip Stevanovic to one of the largest European clubs is a significant confirmation of the good and hard work of all club structures.

Filip Stevanovic to move to Manchester City in January 

Stevanovic is relatively experienced for an 18-year-old and is already into his third season as a professional footballer. The youngster has three goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Serbian club this season. 

Filip Stevanovic (R) of Serbia in action
Filip Stevanovic (R) of Serbia in action

Stevanovic could go on loan when he arrives in January, with City utilizing their network of clubs under the Abu Dhabi banner to provide players with experience. The Serbian is primarily a left-winger but can play anywhere across the front three. 

Manchester City also signed 20-year-old winger Ferran Torres from Valencia in the summer, with Pep Guardiola using the Spaniard as a Number 9 in the absence of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero. 

The Cityzens have had a topsy-turvy start to the season in the Premier League season. There has also been speculation regarding the future of Guardiola, with Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font mentioning the Spaniard as a potential target. 

"It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project, and we are very lucky at Barcelona that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation. And most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club like Pep Guardiola, Xavi (Hernandez), (Andres) Iniesta and (Carles) Puyol."

However, Pep pledged his future to Manchester City in a recent interview: 

"I am incredibly happy here. I'm delighted to be in Manchester, and I hope I can do a good job this season to stay longer."
Published 31 Oct 2020, 20:47 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Manchester United Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
