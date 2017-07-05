Official: Manchester United confirm signing of Chelsea defender

Manchester United have finally confirmed a second signing.

Manchester United have signed defender Di'Shon Bernard formerly a part of the Chelsea academy. The 16-year-old defender will be part of the Manchester United U-18 squad for the upcoming season.

The defender had already arrived at Carrington back in April, but the United hierarchy were able to confirm the move when the transfer window opened this week. Here’s the Report for the same on Manchester United’s Official Website.

Manchester United have always been a club to produce very good professionals, and with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Axel Tuanzebe breaking into the senior squad recently. The philosophy of legendary manager Sir Matt Busby, “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough” seems to have continued over the years at Old Trafford. Manchester United hold the incredible record of naming at least one youth product in their squad for the past 78 yeasrs.

All the above factors combine to make it an attractive destination for yougsters who are sought after by many clubs.

Di'Shon Bernard’s move is one of a few high-profile entrants into the acdemy system at Carrington. Manchester United also confirmd the signing of Ethan Galbraith, and are understood to have secured the signatures of Largie Ramazani of Charlton and Aliou Traore of PSG.

Manchester United, under new U-18 manager Kieran McKenna played a very attacking brand of football which invited plaudits from around England. The best player from his squad, Angel Gomes made his debut for the senior team last season coming on as a substitute against Crytsal Palace in the last game of the season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United seem to be continuing their tradition of bring through players from the academy to the first team with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tunazebe, Scott McTominay, Joel Pereiera and Demitri Mitchell being afforded chances in the first team last season.

Signing talented yougsters is a major step in continuing the process.

With neighbours Manchester City investing heavily in the acedmy, the United hierachy has to improve, and convining talented yougsters to join is a step in the right direction.