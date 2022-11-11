Official: Netherlands announce 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The Netherlands have announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with three big names notably left out.

Head coach Louis van Gaal has opted to leave out Brian Brobbey, Ryan Gravenberch, and Sven Botman. The young trio have been impressive this season for their respective clubs but still missed out on the squad.

Regardless, the former Manchester United manager has picked a strong squad for the FIFA World Cup, which will be captained by Virgil van Dijk.

Here is the Netherlands' official 26-man squad:

Brobbey, who plies his trade with Ajax, has scored eight goals and provided two assists in eight Eredivisie starts this season. However, Van Gaal found no room for the 20-year-old forward, instead opting for the more experienced Luuk de Jong. Brobbey is notably yet to make an appearance with the Netherlands senior team.

Gravenberch has not broken into the starting lineup at Bayern Munich, having come on as a substitute in all nine Bundesliga appearances. Van Gaal opted for uncapped PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons instead, who has scored an impressive eight goals in 13 Eredivisie games.

Botman is, perhaps, the most shocking omission as the centre-back has been in brilliant form for Newcastle United in the Premier League. His presence in the backline has seen the side concede just 11 league goals, guiding them to an unexpected spot in the top four.

Van Gaal has opted for more experienced centre-backs like Daley Blind, Van Dijk, and Stefan de Vrij. Botman, on the other hand, has not played for the Netherlands senior team before.

Netherlands prepare for an impressive FIFA World Cup 2022 run

Van Gaal's men will have to be at their very best when they face Senegal in their first group game of the FIFA World Cup on 21 November. The Lions of Teranga won the most recent Africa Cup of Nations and will look to take the game to their European counterparts.

With other games against Ecuador and Qatar looming before December, Oranje are widely expected to secure passage through the group stage. They finished third at the 2014 World Cup after beating Brazil 3-0 in the third-place match. They, however, failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

