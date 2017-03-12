OFFICIAL: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the signing of Spanish wonderkid

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder will join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season

Adrian Mancebo | Image credits: Marca

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona to the signing of Spanish youngster Adrian Mancebo. The youngster who has been playing for San Sebastian De Los Reyes was wanted by arch rivals Barcelona as well.

The attacking midfielder will be turning out for Real Madrid Castilla at the start of next season and he is determined to make it to the senior squad in the future. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Marca, Mancebo said:

"My dream is to be playing at the [Estadio] Santiago Bernabeu, But I have my feet on the ground and I know I have to work hard to get there.

"Madrid has the best academy in the world but I consider myself a player with quality. Above all, I am a hard worker and a fighter on the pitch until the last minute."

In case you didn’t know...

Adrian Mancebo will join Real Madrid Castilla as a free agent after this season. The attacking midfielder is currently focused on ending the season well with his current club San Sebastian. The youngster had many suitors throughout the season, but he felt that he owed San Sebastian and said that there was only one club for him this season.

Also, Mancebo has earlier trained as a youngster in the Real Madrid academy and he will be hoping to make the best out of this huge opportunity.

The heart of the matter

There were widespread reports that both Barcelona and Real Madrid were in the race to sign the versatile attacking midfielder. However, Real Madrid were determined to not let another local talent slip through.

Adrian Mancebo is a local lad and the Madrid board moved with great alacrity to complete the signing of the 20-year-old. Mancebo has really grown by leaps and bounds in his spell with San Sebastian and it will be interesting to see how he fares in a big club Real Madrid.

What’s next?

There are a number of talented players in Real Madrid Castilla and only a few players manage to make it to the first team squad. While Mancebo is undoubtedly a talented footballer, only time can tell whether he will really make it big at Real Madrid.

Sportskeeda’s take

Adrian Mancebo is a talented youngster who has been making waves with his impressive performances at San Sebastian. Real Madrid will definitely be feeling pleased with themselves that they have managed to beat their arch rivals Barcelona and sign the 20-year-old for free. Also, the fact that he is a local Madrid lad makes this signing a very intelligent one.

