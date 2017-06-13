OFFICIAL: Real Madrid confirm Pepe's replacement

Real Madrid are building a formidable squad for the next season

Real Madrid manager Zidane has a lot of confidence in the homegrown player

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have confirmed that 20-year-old centre-back Jesus Vallejo will be a part of the senior squad for the 2017/18 season. The homegrown player had an impressive loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he was composed and solid in defence. The Spanish giants kept contact with Vallejo throughout his one-year spell and now Zidane believes the 20-year-old is good enough to challenge the likes of Ramos, Varane and Nacho for a place in the first team.

Los Blancos will not be signing any big money replacement for the outgoing Pepe, whose contract was not renewed at the end of this season. The gaping hole left by the Portuguese defender is all set to be filled by the Spanish U-21 defender.

In case you didn’t know...

Jesus Vallejo will be determined to make a positive impact at the Santiago Bernabeu

Jesus Vallejo was an integral part of the impressive performances by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga this season. A revelation in the first half of the season, the 20-year-old was considered to be among the best centre-backs in the League, but some injury problems after February saw playing time limited for the youngster.

An assured presence on the ball, it will be interesting to see if Vallejo manages to make an impact on the first-team squad.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have been linked with plenty of big names in the summer transfer window, but this astute move by Zidane to promote a Real Madrid youngster to the first team-squad will save the Madrid board plenty of dollars in the transfer market.

The Frenchman has been extremely successful in his brief stint as Madrid manager and after the success of Nacho this season, it will not come as a surprise if Vallejo soon impresses fans around the world with his performances for the 12-time European champions.

Video

Author’s take

Jesus Vallejo was extremely impressive in his loan spell at Frankfurt. Nominated for the Bundesliga team of the season, Vallejo is definitely an able replacement for Pepe and the 20-year-old will most probably grow to become an important first team member for Los Blancos.

