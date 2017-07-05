OFFICIAL: Atletico Madrid superstar signs for Real Madrid

The Atletico Madrid star was one of the best in his position last season in La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane has got one of the best players in his position in La Liga

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have completed their first big signing of the transfer window in the form of Atletico Madrid superstar Theo Hernandez. The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a 6-year-long contract and will be unveiled by the club on Monday, 10th July 2017.

Here is the official statement:

Theo Hernández, transferred to Real Madrid https://t.co/CxcCjZQKaP — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 5, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Theo Hernandez spent the last season on loan with Deportivo Alaves, where he established himself as one of the best left-backs in La Liga last season. The 19-year-old managed to make 38 appearances for the Basque outfit, scoring two goals in the process.

The Frenchman came through the ranks of Atletico Madrid having spent almost 9 years with the Vicente Calderon outfit. The full-back featured for Atletico in their pre-season friendlies last term but had never made an official first-team appearance.

The heart of the matter

Theo was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and finally, Los Blancos and Atletico Madrid have confirmed the transfer. In the official statement released by Atletico, they have claimed that the 19-year-old, who was under contract until 2021, rejected several contract renewal offers made to him by the club while also rejecting advances from numerous other clubs across Europe.

Hernandez will continue his development at Real Madrid, most probably as an understudy of Marcelo, filling in during the absence of the Brazilian. Earlier in the day, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit had announced the departure of Fabio Coentrao to Sporting Lisbon on a season-long loan. The Portuguese had spent last season on loan at Monaco and this had left Zinedine Zidane’s side short in the left-back department with Marcelo as the only recognized player in that position, although Nacho did deputize in his absence.

Video

Author's Take

Real Madrid have done an excellent piece of business to complete the signing of the full-back so early in the transfer window. Hernandez had established himself as one of the best left-backs in the country and will definitely add to the squad depth of the 12-time European champions, especially as they look to complete a hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles this season. His arrival also allows Zidane to rest Marcelo as and when required to keep him fresh for the big games.